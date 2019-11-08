Jonny Bairstow added to England Test squad as cover for Joe Denly

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:40 IST

Spinners have a big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series, India's Washington Sundar on Thursday said that spinners have a very important role to play in the shortest format of the game.