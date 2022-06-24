Jonny Bairstow becomes 24th England player to cross 5000 runs in Test cricket

Leeds [UK], June 24 (ANI): England batter Jonny Bairstow on Friday became the 24th English player to cross 5000 runs in Test cricket.

Bairstow achieved this feat during the match against New Zealand. During the match he found the gap for four to reach 5000 international Test runs.

Earlier, England Test captain Ben Stokes on Friday became the third batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket history. Stokes achieved the feat with a six off Tim Southee's delivery in his 151st Test innings. Former Kiwi skipper and current England Test format coach Brendon McCullum tops the list with 107 sixes.



Coming to the match, England's innings is currently in progress. Earlier batting first, NZ were bundled out for 329. Mitchell (109) and Blundell (55) played top knocks that powered Kiwis to such a solid score.

Jack Leach was the star for England with the ball, taking 5/100 with his spin bowling. Stuart Broad also took 3/62.

England are six wickets down against visitors in their first innings of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton are playing carefully to steady their team, and the partnership crossed the 100-run mark.

For the Kiwis, Trent Boult has bagged three wickets while Neil Wagner has scalped two wickets, that too in the same over. (ANI)

