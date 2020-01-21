Jos Buttler is my favourite player, says Mohammad Haris

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 21 (ANI): Pakistan U-19 cricketer Mohammad Haris said that Jos Buttler is his favourite player and he wants to imitate England cricketer's performance in the middle-order.

"Jos Buttler is my favourite player and I want to play like him in the middle-order," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Haris as saying.

Pakistan secured a seven wickets victory over Scotland in the U19 World Cup">ICC U19 World Cup match played at Potchefstroom. Pakistan dismantled Scotland batting unit and they managed to score just 75 runs in 24 overs.

The right-hand batsman said that he has been cricket since the age of nine.

"I was into cricket from a young age. I first started playing when I was nine. My professional cricket journey began at 15 in Peshawar when I started playing club cricket," he said.

Pakistan will next take on Zimbabwe on January 22 in their U19 World Cup campaign at Potchefstroom. (ANI)

