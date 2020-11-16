Jos Buttler targets T20 momentum as England resume World Cup preparation

London [UK], November 16 (ANI): England batsman Jos Buttler on Monday said his team should target victory in South Africa in the limited-overs format in order to build momentum for the two T20 World Cups.

The seventh edition of the Men's T20 World Cup comes five years after the event was held in India. Originally, Australia was scheduled to host Men's T20 World Cup this year but it was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in August had announced that India will host the Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 while Australia will stage the premier tournament in 2022.



Buttler said England should replicate the same things that they produced in their march to the 50-over title last year.

"South Africa's a great tour and we won't get to fully enjoy it as we usually would. To go and win the series is the ultimate aim, of course. We're building towards a World Cup but one thing we did very well in 50-over cricket was a win and learn at the same time," ESPNcricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

"We're building into a tournament, so of course winning gives you confidence. When you can play well, you gain role clarity in the side, and you can try to nail down your 11 and 15 [squad]," he added.

Upon reaching South Africa, England will begin a 10-day quarantine. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment in the Western Cape, with fixtures at both Newlands and Boland Park.

The series is slated to start on November 27 and it will be the first series in South Africa since the country went into lockdown in March. This will also be the first series that the South African men's team has had for more than seven months. (ANI)

