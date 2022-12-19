Josh Hazlewood hopeful of return for Boxing Day Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Injured Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is positive that he can make a comeback for the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne on December 26. A side strain had seen Josh Hazlewood miss the series-clinching win against West Indies and the first Test against South Africa at The Gabba that ended in two days.

However, the Australia quick is hopeful of returning for the Boxing Day Test match that begins in Melbourne.

"Everything is ticking along nicely and going according to plan," Hazlewood told Channel Seven.

"If I'm ticking the box on the 24th and bowling two spells of four or five overs with a break in between, that's the final tick we're looking for, then I'll be available for selection hopefully. I'll build it up over the next week and a half and tick that last box on the 24th hopefully. I'm not noticing the side at all, so fingers crossed," said Josh Hazlewood.



Hazlewood said that he bowled with "90% intensity" in the Gabba nets and hinted at playing all three formats as a possible reason for the repetitive injuries.

"It's been a bit of a frustrating period," Hazlewood said.

"Especially red ball. White ball has been going great. Maybe that's the cost of playing all three formats and putting all your energy into every game you play. You don't have that time to build your strength up or workloads up and get ready for a Test match. I might have to look at that and find a way around it somehow," added Hazlewood.

Australia will have a very tricky decision to make if Hazlewood is available after Scott Boland continued to maintain his unbelievable record in Test cricket with two impressive outings in the last two Tests.

Australia wrapped up the first Test against South Africa in two dramatic days which saw 34 wickets fall. The next Test begins at the MCG in Melbourne on December 26. (ANI)

