England's Joe Root
England's Joe Root

Josh Hazlewood praises 'class player' Joe Root ahead of Ashes

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood termed England batsman Joe Root as a 'class player' and said that the 28-year-old does not have any weakness in his game.
"He (Root) can get off to a good start, he can get to 20 or 30 runs pretty quickly. It's about being straight on the money from ball one against him, really making it hard for him to get to 10 runs and not let him off the hook. He doesn't really have any weaknesses to his game, it's just about putting the ball in the right area time and time again and not give him many scoring options. Class player," Cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood, as saying.
Both the teams are going to compete with each other in the upcoming Ashes to be played in England. Hazlewood said that Root has a 'great defence' and is of the opinion that patience is the key when bowling against top players.
"The top players, you always have to (be patient). He does play a few shots but nothing out of the ordinary. He's not over-attacking in any way and has a great defence. He knows these conditions well. He's definitely the top wicket to get," he said.
The first Test match between Australia and England will begin from August 1. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:44 IST

Ponting urges Khawaja to impose himself more in the game

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Ashes, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has shared a piece of advice with Usman Khawaja, saying that the 32-year-old batsman should impose himself more in the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:19 IST

Megan Schutt spends quality time with wife after winning Women's Ashes

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt is "needy" of love and her Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:01 IST

India U19 squad for Youth Asia Cup 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's U19 squad has been announced for the upcoming Youth Asia Cup 2019 after the All-India Junior Selection Committee met in the UK on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:37 IST

Jurgen Klopp hails Harvey Elliott

Leeds [UK], July 29 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavishly praised Harvey Elliott, who made his debut on Sunday against Napoli, saying that the 16-year-old is a 'fine, fine footballer'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:14 IST

Bangladesh team going through struggling period, admits Rahim

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): After losing the ODI series to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh team is going through a 'struggling period' but trying their best to turn things around, admitted Bangladesh wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur Rahim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:59 IST

Kane Williamson shares new look in Test jersey

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday shared his look wearing the new Test jersey with name and number on it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Wish I had access to better infrastructure, facilities: Sunil Chhetri

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India] July 29 (ANI): Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that he missed out on access to infrastructure and facilities like that of Zinc Football Academy while growing up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:20 IST

Big positive to get back in the saddle and play Test cricket: Trent Boult

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult on Monday said that playing in the Test cricket will be a big positive for the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:17 IST

Cricket Australia welcomes ICC World Test Championship

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Monday welcomed the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), beginning August 1 with the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:15 IST

I will be in middle of field playing cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur...

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): Life is bigger than sports as the latter is bound to end in an athlete's life one day. But if the game runs in one's blood then it is difficult to look beyond.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Former Aussie captains laud Ellyse Perry on creating history in T20Is

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Australia skippers Lisa Sthalekar and Alex Blackwell heaped praises on all-rounder Ellyse Perry for becoming first cricketer - male or female - to score 1000 runs and pick 100 wickets in T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:07 IST

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI): The apex cricketing body, International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially launched the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC).

Read More
iocl