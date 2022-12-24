Joshua Little strengthens our pace attack: Gujarat Titans' Vikram Solanki

By Hari Mohan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Defending champions Gujarat Titans expressed their prospects on Joshua Little, the first Irish Player who is going to play in the upcoming season of IPL.

Vikram Solanki, the Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans expressed that Ireland's left-arm pacer bolsters their pace attack and is a good option for them in the final eleven.

While talking to ANI after the IPL auction which was held in Kochi, Solanki said, "Joshua Little is an exciting prospect. We have just watched him in the past. He has been quite brilliant with the new ball. So to get him at the price we had a sufficient amount of purse left. He just strengthens our attack. He is a good option for us in the final XI might be with lots of experienced bowlers we had already. He is a young man. We think he is progressing in his career. We look forward him to joining us."

Gujarat Titans have bought Joshua Little for INR 4.4 crore, much more than his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Solanki also expressed his pleasure in getting New Zealand team captain Kain Williamson at the base price.

He said, "We thought of ourselves very lucky to be able to get somebody with the wealth of experience that Kane has at a base price. We had spoken at length about how he would fit in our scheme of things, and how his experience would be brilliant for the youngsters and the team. That's without considering the quality he has as a batsman, a top-class performer on the International scene. Looking forward to working with him."



Titans bought Shivam Mavi for INR 6 crores. Vikram Solanki talked about Ashish Nehra, who will be overlooking the progress of the youngster and said that the team is looking forward to the duo working together.

"Another exciting prospect, really keen to see how the relationship between Ashish Nehra and Shivam Mavi grows out. Ashish is really excited about him joining us. Keen to see how our team benefits and also how Mavi benefits under Ashish's guidance," said Solanki.

On the most expensive buy of Sam Curran by Punjab Kings at 18.50 crores, the Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket disclosed that they would have considered him at a different price.

He further said, "They are great assets in any team. But we are just happy that the list we have."

On the overall auction held today, Solanki shared his experience, "Auction is very exciting. Lots of interesting, twists and turns in the auction. Very exciting and indeed very happy with a list of players."

He further said that the team is very conscious that they must look ahead now for the next season.

"We were very successful in the last year. We are very excited to get everybody together again," said the Director of Cricket for the defending champions. (ANI)

