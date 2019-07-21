JP Duminy to play for Rajshahi Kings at BPL

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy is set to play for Rajshahi Kings at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Duminy had recently retired from international cricket during South Africa's last league match against Australia in the World Cup. The Kings in a tweet announced that Duminy is now part of their team.

"Rajshahi Kings are proud to announce that South African allrounder @jpduminy21 is a King now. Duminy; an elegant left handed batsman, a useful spinner and a sharp fielder, has served South Africa for more than 14 years," Kings tweeted.

Duminy had on July 7 expressed gratitude to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and supporters after announcing his retirement.

"As one reflect on what has been all I can say is THANK YOU. Thank you Lord for the Blessings afforded for so many years. To my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and supporters all over the world, thank you for the luv and support. Much luv and peace to all, Here's to the next," Duminy had tweeted.

The 35-year-old has been a regular part of various T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). He, however, did not play during the 2019 edition of the IPL as he had an ordinary season with Mumbai Indians in 2018. In the meantime, Duminy featured at the Pakistan Premier League (PSL). He scored 251 runs which saw two half-centuries as well.

Earlier, Khulna Titans named former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their direct overseas player.

"Proudly presenting to you the new TITAN in town! @ShaneRWatson33 is one of the 'direct overseas signings' of #Khulna #Titans for BPL season 2019-20. Like, comment and share - spread the word around Cricket Crazy Fans of the Titans!!!," Titans wrote in a tweet.

The seventh edition of the BPL is set to commence in the first week of December this year. (ANI)

