Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB code of conduct

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:26 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the Pakistan Control Board (PCB) code of conduct during his side's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta on Thursday.
Khan was found guilty of committing a Level 1 offence under clause 2.6, which relates to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match, Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement
The incident occurred on Wednesday when Khan got involved in an argument with umpire Shamim Ansari and used inappropriate language at the end of his over, the eighth of Balochistan's second innings.
Junaid was charged by on-field umpires Ghaffar and Shamim Ansari. The player accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Aslam. So, there was no need for a formal hearing.
Meanwhile, the Central Punjab team were fined 40,000 Pakistani rupees for a minimum over-rate offence against Sindh at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday.
Central Punjab were four overs short of their target and were subsequently fined by match referee Nadeem Arshad. (ANI)

