"Just keep loving me like you have always done", RR's Chahal's special message to fans ahead of match against RCB in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinaswammy Stadium, Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reminisced on his return to the stadium where he played for RCB for eight years and also offered some advice to bowlers on their approach to their bowling on a ground that is really small and leads to high-scoring matches.

RCB will be taking on RR at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Sunday.

"Playing at Chinnaswamy is a different feeling. I have played here for eight years. I feel at home and enjoy playing here. I went inside and told Harshal (Patel) that it is my place (laughs). I have sat here for eight years. It is good to see your old mates," said Chahal in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Chahal played for RCB from 2014-2021, taking 139 wickets in 112 matches at an average of 22.00 and an economy rate of 7.57. In the 2022 mega auction, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals.

He said the ground is small and players should enjoy the challenge of ease of scoring runs at the venue and try to stop it.

“I hope Chinnaswamy keeps loving and supporting me” [?] pic.twitter.com/flLOGjfIBY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 23, 2023



"You should bowl with a free mind here and give your best here. It is not hard for bowlers here. It is about enjoying. Self-belief is key. You should not worry about the ground being small. It is easy to score here, the ball travels high but you should enjoy that challenge. I am excited. Whatever the result may be, I will give my best," said Chahal.

Lastly to the fans, Chahal said, "Just keep loving me as you all have always done. You guys are loyal and I love that. Enjoy the game."

RCB is in sixth place in the points table with three wins and three losses. They have a total of six points. On the other hand, RR is at the top of the table with four wins and two wins in six matches, with a total of eight points.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore. (ANI)