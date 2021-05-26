Just like BCCI, state associations should've annual contracts with players: Rohan Gavaskar

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Former India batsman Rohan Gavaskar on Wednesday said that just like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), all state cricket associations should also look to give annual contracts to its players.

His suggestion comes as domestic cricketers are yet to receive their payment from the BCCI. Gavaskar has suggested that the state associations need to ensure the well-being of the players.

"All state associations should have annual contracts with their players like the BCCI does with the Indian team. A,B,C categories . If state contracts are not there then it is impossible to make payments to domestic players in such a situation," tweeted the former Bengal skipper.

The 45-year-old also said that it is impossible to give domestic cricketers their due if there is not an annual state contract in place. He also said that nobody can determine how many matches a player would have played if the situation was haywire due to the pandemic.



"How does one determine who would have played the entire season? Could some senior players have been dropped midway? What about the youngsters who may have made their debuts? Will they not get anything? What happens to the white ball specialists? The red ball specialists," tweeted Gavaskar.

Gavaskar concluded by saying: "The state associations need to look after their players. The domestic players are the ones who really keep the game going. They have to be taken care of. Start annual contracts for them."

Rohan Gavaskar played 11 ODIs for India in which he managed to score 151 runs and also take one wicket.

The left-handed batsman is considered a stalwart of Bengal cricket. In his career, he played 117 first-class matches and 126 List-A matches.

In his first-class career, he scored 6,938 runs at an average of 44.19 with his best score being 212 not out. (ANI)

