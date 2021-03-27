Just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone: Rahul on celebration post century

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Centurion KL Rahul played a classy knock to put India on top in the second ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the India innings, Rahul (108 off 114 balls) said he was happy to build partnerships with skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant which set the foundation for the side's giant total of 336/6 in the second match.

"It was a hot day and it was important for us to get a partnership. Really happy with what we have achieved after 50 overs. Scoring runs makes you confident, and that's what you want to do. I was disappointed after the T20 series, but that's how the game goes. Few quality shots eased my nerves. Really happy I was able to build those partnerships with Virat and Rishabh," Rahul said in the mid-innings break.



Commenting on his style of celebration after getting the century: "It is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise. When me and Virat were batting, we needed anything around 300, so happy with this total," he added.

Earlier India had a poor start as in-form Shikhar Dhawan got out cheaply in the fourth over. Pacer Reece Topley scalped Dhawan (9) and provided an early breakthrough to his side. Skipper Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. The duo added 28 off 29 balls before Sam Curran sent Rohit (25) back in the ninth over as the batsman hit one on his legs straight to short backward square.

Rahul, promoted up in the batting order, came in to bat at number four. Rahul and Kohli set the foundation of India's inning as they scored all around the park. They mixed caution with aggression as they picked the singles and waited for the bad balls.

Kohli's dismissal saw Pant join Rahul in the middle. The duo accelerated the run-scoring and started taking on the English bowlers. Rahul and Pant stitched a 113-run partnership off 80 balls for the fourth wicket. (ANI)

