Justice is sum of all moral duties: Yuvraj on Nirbhaya case verdict

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday hailed Delhi court's issuing of death warrants against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

"Justice is the sum of all Moral duties", Kudos to the Delhi court for its judgement on the #Nirbhaya case. Rest in eternal peace now you braveheart," Yuvraj tweeted.



All four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22, Delhi's Patiala House court said on Tuesday.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrants in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.

All the four convicts had earlier knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order of March 2014 which had confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court on September 13, 2013.

However, the top court also dismissed their appeals after finding no merit. (ANI)

