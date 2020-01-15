Kagiso Rabada just five wickets away from registering 200 Test scalps

Port Elizabeth [South Africa], Jan 15 (ANI): As South Africa and England get ready to lock horns in the third Test of the four-match series, pacer Kagiso Rabada would be looking to achieve a personal bowling milestone.

The Proteas pacer currently has 195 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game and if he manages to scalp five wickets, he would take his tally to 200.

If he manages to achieve the feat in the third Test, then he would become the eighth South African to have 200 wickets in the Test format.

Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291), and Vernon Philander (222) are the other seven Proteas' bowlers to take more than 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In the ongoing series, Rabada has managed to take 12 wickets so far.

The four-match series between both England and South Africa is currently levelled at 1-1.

The third Test will be played at Port Elizabeth from January 16-20. (ANI)

