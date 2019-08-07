Kane Williamson (L) and Dale Steyn (R)
Kane Williamson (L) and Dale Steyn (R)

Kane Williamson has the quirkiest retirement message for Dale Steyn

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Ever since South African pacer's Dale Steyn decided to retire from Test cricket, wishes have been pouring in and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday bid adieu to the pacer in the quirkiest manner possible.
Williamson shared a memento from a previous match between New Zealand and South Africa. The Kiwi skipper shared the picture of the abdominal guard which was later signed by Steyn.
"The box @dalesteyn cracked back in 2013 - OUCH! Kind of him to sign it after the match though. Congratulations on an incredible Test career mate #steyn #alwayswearabox," Williamson wrote on Instagram.

To this post by Williamson, Steyn replied: "Brilliant! Cheers bud @kane_s_w".
Steyn announced his retirement from the red-ball cricket with immediate effect. He termed the format as the ultimate form of the game but, in explaining his decision, Steyn said it was in the best interest of prolonging his career.
He continues to remain available for South Africa in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.
"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally," Steyn had said in a statement.
"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," he had added.
The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.
Steyn's appearance at the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 short-lived as he was ruled out during the tournament owing to a shoulder injury. (ANI)

