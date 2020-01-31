Kane Williamson ruled out of fourth T20I against India

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 31 (ANI): Minutes before the start of the fourth T20I against India, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson on Friday was ruled out from the match due to left-shoulder injury.

The official handle of BlackCaps provided the update on Twitter and said: "Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight's 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND".



Williamson has been in brilliant form in the ongoing series and he almost took the Kiwis over the line in the third T20I after playing a knock of 95 runs.

However, he was dismissed in the final over, and the match went to the Super Over. India managed to come out triumphant as Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes on the final two balls of the over to win the match.

With this, India gained a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series.

Williamson has managed to score 160 runs in three T20Is against India in the ongoing series. (ANI)

