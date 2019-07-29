New Zealand cricketers in new Test jersey (Photo/BlackCaps Twitter)
New Zealand cricketers in new Test jersey (Photo/BlackCaps Twitter)

Kane Williamson shares new look in Test jersey

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:59 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday shared his look wearing the new Test jersey with name and number on it.
The name and number on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.
Williamson in an Instagram posted a picture with teammate Trent Boult and captioned it, "new look".

International Cricket Council (ICC) used American band Backstreet Boys catchphrase and said New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, is back.

BlackCaps shared pictures of its cricketers and wrote, "Red ball ready".

New Zealand team added another post, saying, "All smiles for names and numbers on the shirts for our @icc World Test Championship launch at @bayoval."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which marks the start of ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis.
The team will be led by Kane Williamson and the test squad comprises of four frontline spinners. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville have been called back into the team to bolster the spin bowling attack.
Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Colin de Grandhomme have been named in the squad as fast-bowling options. BJ Watling will act as the regular wicket-keeper, but in case, he gets injured, the management has named Tom Blundell as the wicket-keeping cover.New Zealand recently finished as the runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. They lost to England on the basis of boundary countback rule as both 50-over action and super over ended up in a tie.
The Kiwis are slated to play two Test matches and three T20Is against Sri Lanka. The management is yet to announce the T20I squad.
BlackCaps 15-member team for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka:
Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, JEet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk).
The first Test match will be played from August 14 to 18 at Galle, followed by the second Test from August 22 to 26 in Colombo. The three T20Is will be played on August 31, September 2 and 6. (ANI)

