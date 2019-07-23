England all-rounder Ben Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Kane Williamson will be worthy recipient of New Zealander of the Year award, says Ben Stokes

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:02 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday said that Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson would be a worthy recipient of New Zealander of the Year award.
Stokes in an Instagram post acknowledged his New Zealand heritage and said that he is delighted to be nominated for the title. However, he stressed that the award would not sit right with him.
"I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand," Stokes wrote.
The cricketer further said that he helped England lift its maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and added that he has established himself in the UK since he was 12 years old.
"I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK - it has been since I was 12-years-old," he said.
Stokes said that New Zealand should support their captain Williamson as he had led the Kiwis to the World Cup final and was adjudged Player of the Tournament. The England all-rounder added that Williamson is an inspirational leader who shows humility and empathy to every situation.
Stokes signed off, saying Williamson gets his vote and deserves the award.
"I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men," he noted.
"He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote," Stokes said.
New Zealand-born Stokes played a crucial role in England's World Cup victory as he starred for the hosts in the final match against New Zealand. The left-hander played a knock of 84 runs in the final and finished with 465 runs in the tournament.
"He might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch, where his parents now live, and with Maori ancestry, there are clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him," Cameron Bennett, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge, had said.
Stokes is also likely to receive knighthood after showcasing a match-winning performance in the final as both candidates for next UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt expressed their desire to give the player 'knighthood'.
New Zealand captain has also been nominated for the award. Williamson's composure after the World Cup loss was lauded by many people within the sporting fraternity.
"The way Williamson conducted himself, not only in the face of such devasting disappointment at Lord's but throughout the tournament, resonated powerfully with Kiwis from all walks of life. He's been the embodiment of the qualities we cherish as New Zealanders - courage, fairness, humility," Bennett said.
All New Zealand citizens who are older than 15 years are eligible to be nominated. The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the award will be announced in December, and the 2020 winner will be revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in February.
England scripted history on July 14 by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The final will be remembered for ages as neither the 50-over nor the subsequent super over action could separate the teams.
In the end, England were declared as the winner on the basis of boundary countback rule. The hosts had hit 26 boundaries as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:11 IST

Lord's celebrate England women's 2-year anniversary of Cricket...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Home of Cricket, the Lord's on Tuesday praised the Heather Knight-led England on the two-year anniversary of lifting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:37 IST

Painful to see Messi's career going on without titles, says Martin Lsarte

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): It is 'painful' to see Argentina player Lionel Messi's career progressing without clinching a title with the national team, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:23 IST

Birthday wishes pour in for Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 29!

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Yuzvendra Chahal as the Indian leg-spinner turned 29 on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:01 IST

Arsenal manager hails Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as 'very good player'

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos calling him a 'very good' player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:53 IST

Nabil Fekir joins Real Betis

Sevilla [Spain], July 23 (ANI): Nabil Fekir on Tuesday completed formalities to move from Lyon to Real Betis after he had signed a four-year contract with the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:52 IST

In a first in Test cricket, Ashes jerseys to have players'...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Test cricket is all set to undergo a major change as Australia and England will lineup with names and jersey numbers on their Test whites in the upcoming Ashes series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:22 IST

It was massive disappointment: Luke Shaw recalls Manchester...

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): Manchester United Luke Shaw expressed his disappointment over his club's dismal performance in the last season as he called the experience 'hurtful'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:20 IST

CWC'19 final was the best and worst day of my cricketing life: Guptill

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): After coming out as the losing side in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand's opening batsman Martin Guptill posted an emotional message on Instagram saying it was the best and worst day of his cricketing life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:46 IST

Had a feeling we could win World Cup, says pacer Liam Plunkett

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Just a week after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, England's pacer Liam Plunkett has said that he always thought that the team could win the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:10 IST

Gareth Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich, claims Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): After courting controversy over his remark suggesting Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid 'sooner rather than later', head coach Zinedine Zidane gave a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:46 IST

Malinga to retire from ODIs after first match against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 23 (ANI): Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga will be retiring from ODI cricket after the first game of the three-match series against Bangladesh, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:12 IST

Pollard, Narine return to Windies squad for first two T20Is against India

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], July 23 (ANI): Keiron Pollard and Sunil Narine made a comeback to the West Indies side as selectors of the team announced a 14-member squad on Monday (local time) for the first two T20Is against India.

Read More
iocl