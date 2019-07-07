Kanpur-based band dedicates song to Men in Blue

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The World Cup fever has gripped the entire nation as the Men in Blue have progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament, and to keep up with the sporting frenzy, a local band has composed a song to cheer for the Indian team.

As India get ready to take on Sri Lanka today at Leeds, the band composed a song for the team along the lines of "Suno Gaur se Duniya Walo" sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

"I have been in music line for at least 36 years. I have done shows and now that I am in India, I thought I should do something for our team. I wanted to dedicate a song to the team. It took me 3-4 days to write the song and my family members helped in making this song," Dharmesh Yadav, composer of the song told ANI.

"This song is composed by my father. We have all helped him, we want India to lift the World Cup trophy. This song is specially dedicated to Kuldeep Yadav as he hails from our city," another member of the band said.

India are currently placed second in the tournament standings with 13 points from eight matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

Men in Blue have only lost one match in the tournament so far when they were beaten by England on Sunday by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

Batsman Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 544 runs. He is also the only batsman to have scored four centuries in the ongoing World Cup. He is tied with former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for scoring four tons in a single edition of the tournament.

If India defeat Sri Lanka today and Australia lose to South Africa, then the Men in Blue would finish at the top of the table and they will face New Zealand in the semis.

However, if Australia wins their match against South Africa, then India will face England in the semi-final. (ANI)

