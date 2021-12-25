Kapil Dev and his team pay tribute to Yashpal Sharma on premiere of '83'

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Kapil Dev and his team paid tribute to late Yashpal Sharma at the premiere of the '83' movie in New Delhi on Friday.

The night was graced by Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 world cup winning team, along with his few teammates and their family. Ranveer Singh and the director of the movie, Kabir Khan, were also present at the premiere.

The entire auditorium and team members of the movie '83' stood up in silence for 30 seconds in memory of Yashpal Sharma who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning team. The 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passed away due to a cardiac arrest on July 13 this year. He was also an umpire and national selector.

The movie just looks like a replay of the 1983 journey of team India in England. It depicts how the Indian team was counted underdog and after winning the starting two league matches, everyone was asking the team when they will be going back home as it's more than enough to win two matches.

The movie also shows the ultimate innings of Kapil Dev - 175 runs unbeaten - which has no recording due to the strike of broadcasters on that day. Ranveer portrayed Kapil Dev on screen beautifully and his hard work is clearly visible.

"When I go through with the subject of the movie, the first name that came to mind was Ranveer, no one can perform better than him on the screen. I used to call him chameleon because he changes his colour accordingly when he is in the character. We would like to thank the archive of Lords because we get so much information about matches as there were no broadcast and digital records at that time," Kabir Khan told ANI.

The team never thought their victory can be converted into a movie and will be on 70 mm screen. The team members present were all excited about the gala night.

"I never thought our victory would be converted into a movie like this. We went for the game that time and won the cup for our country and now it's all scripted on-screen. I hope our journey will be enthusiastic for youngsters now and they will get to know the struggle of our life," said Madan Lal.

The movie has emotions and all sentiments of that era. "After watching the movie today we got to know how we played that time as we don't have recordings of that time. It is like that we are reliving those moments," said Kirti Azad.

The captain of the 1983 world cup winning team Kapil Dev also got emotional on screening and thanked Ranveer Singh for the movie. (ANI)