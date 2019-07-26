Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy to pick India head coach

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy will constitute the Cricket Advisory Committee entrusted to pick the head coach for the Men In Blue.

The three-member committee is subject to be clear of any conflict of interest, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai confirmed on Friday.

Rai said that the three-member committee was earlier picked on an ad-hoc basis but has now been handed the responsibility of appointing the next head coach.

As an ad-hoc committee, Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had selected WV Raman as the women's team head coach last year.

The interviews for the India men's team head coach are likely to take place in mid-August.

The CoA chief further said that India captain Virat Kohli will not have any input in the selection of next coach. He said that there will be no review meeting on India's performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as, "the team leaves in a few days from now and there is hardly any time."

Rai added that the manager's report will be discussed and selectors will decide on the next support staff.

The deadline for filing the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30. (ANI)

