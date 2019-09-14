Kapil Dev to be first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Former India player Kapil Dev will be appointed as the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat, announced Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday.

"Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat," Vij wrote on Twitter.

The Haryana cabinet on July 16 approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University.

"Haryana cabinet approves the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat. The University will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences," Vij had said.

"It will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing," he had added. (ANI)

