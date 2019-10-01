Usman Shinwari celebrates with team after taking wicket against Sri Lanka (Photo/ PCB Twitter)
Usman Shinwari celebrates with team after taking wicket against Sri Lanka (Photo/ PCB Twitter)

Karachi ODI: Babar Azam, Usman Shinwari ensure easy win for Pak over Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:17 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): Babar Azam's 115-run knock and Usman Shinwari's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Karachi.
Chasing 305, Sri Lanka got off to the worst start possible as the side lost its opening five wickets with just 28 runs on the board. Shinwari rattled the top order as he scalped three of the opening five wickets.
Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka got together at the crease for Islanders and they retrieved the innings for the side as the duo put up a stand of 177 runs, which saw both batsmen going past the fifty-run mark.
However, with the increasing asking run-rate, Sri Lanka lost its way as both Jayasuriya (96) and Shanaka (68) were sent back to the pavilion by the 42nd over. Jayasuriya was dismissed by Shinwari whereas Shanaka was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Shadab Khan.
Pakistan did not waste any time in cleaning up the lower order as they bundled out Sri Lanka for 238 runs.
Earlier, Azam's knock of 115 enabled Pakistan to post 305/7 in the allotted fifty overs after opting to bat first.
Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq provided the team with a solid base as the duo put up a partnership of 73 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga got the first breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he dismissed ul-Haq (31) in the 15th over.
Soon after Zaman was also dismissed after playing a knock of 54 runs. After his dismissal, Azam and Haris Sohail steadied the innings for Pakistan as they put up a stand of 111 runs.
Sohail (40) was sent back to the pavilion via run-out, but Azam's century enabled Pakistan to score at a brisk pace.
In the end, Iftikhar Ahmed's cameo of 32 runs off just 20 balls enabled Pakistan to go past the 300-run mark.
Pakistan will next take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI on October 2.
Brief Scores: Pakistan 305/7 (Babar Azam 115, Fakhar Zaman 54, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-63) defeat Sri Lanka 238/10 ( Shehan Jayasuriya 96, Dasun Shanaka 68, Usman Shinwari 5-51) by 67 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:22 IST

IPL 2020 auction to take place in Kolkata

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 edition will take place in Kolkata on December 19 this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:10 IST

Premier League: Manchester United, Arsenal play out a draw

Manchester [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Manchester United and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in the ongoing Premier League here at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:42 IST

Brisbane Heat sign AB de Villiers for upcoming Big Bash League

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Tuesday confirmed the signing of former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:29 IST

Haryana govt writes to BCCI to appoint Supervisory Committee

Haryana [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday wrote a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) has not complied with the directions of the Supreme Court and requested to appoint a Supervisory Committee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:23 IST

Preparation has been really good, Rahane confident ahead of...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): India's Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in the team ahead of the first Test match against South Africa saying that their 'preparation has been really good'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:10 IST

I know Hazard will succeed at Real Madrid, says Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not worried about Eden Hazard's performance as he is certain that the 28-year-old will succeed in the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST

Annu Rani reaches final at World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:37 IST

Ireland to tour West Indies for ODI and T20I series next year

St. John's [Antigua], Sept 30 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced they will host Ireland for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in January next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:26 IST

Basketball is not as tough as people think, says Ebony Hoffman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Ebony Hoffman on Monday said the game is not as tough as people think and that it only needs practice.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:52 IST

Tamil Nadu: TNCA Secretary R S Ramasaamy meets CM Palaniswami

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Sept 30 (ANI): The newly elected Honorary Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) R S Ramasaamy on Monday met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:46 IST

Indian squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:43 IST

Ram Nath Kovind lauds MS Dhoni for bringing fame to Ranchi

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought fame to Ranchi in the world of cricket.

Read More
iocl