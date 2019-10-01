Karachi ODI: Babar Azam, Usman Shinwari ensure easy win for Pak over Sri Lanka

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:29 IST

Haryana govt writes to BCCI to appoint Supervisory Committee

Haryana [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday wrote a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) has not complied with the directions of the Supreme Court and requested to appoint a Supervisory Committee.