Karachi Test: Pakistan end day three in dominating position against Sri Lanka

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): Pakistan ended day three of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in a dominating position on Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The hosts ended the day at 395/2 and is currently leading Sri Lanka by 315 runs.

Resuming day three at 57/0, Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood continued to pile on the misery and the duo put on a mammoth 278 runs for the first wicket. Their partnership saw both batsmen bring up their respective centuries.

En route, Abid became the first Pakistan batsman to score centuries in his first two Test matches. Masood's stint at the crease was finally ended by Lahiru Kumara as he dismissed him (135) in the 69th over of the innings.

Skipper Azhar Ali next came out to bat and he along with Abid ensured that Pakistan does not lose momentum and the duo put on 77 runs for the second wicket.

With Pakistan's score at 355, Sri Lanka got its second wicket as Abid (174) was sent back to the pavilion by Kumara in the 91st over.

Azar and Babar Azam ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play on day three. Azar and Azam are currently unbeaten on 57 and 22 respectively. (ANI)

