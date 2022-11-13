"Karma": Mohammad Shami takes dig at Shoaib Akhtar after T20 WC loss

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Following Pakistan's five-wicket loss to England in the final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami took a dig at legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, terming the loss as "Karma".

Akhtar had posted a heartbreak emoji after the loss on Twitter.



Shami responded to the post by saying, "Sorry brother It's call karma."

Notably, Akhtar had slammed India after their semifinal exit in the showpiece event. In a video posted on his official Youtube channel, the former Pakistan spearhead had said that the Men in Blue did not have "express pace bowlers, "cut-for-role spinners" and had come to the tournament with "confused team selection".

"India does not deserve to meet us at the MCG. Because their cricket has been exposed. What's the big deal about reaching the semis? There are four quality teams. Defeating Netherlands and Zimbabwe to reach semifinal is nothing huge. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame," he said in the video.



He also questioned Shami's inclusion in the squad saying, "All of a sudden, they added Shami to the squad. He is a good fast bowler, but did not deserve to be in the squad. I cannot tell what the final XI is for India right now. India should have shown aggression, they had given up after the fifth or sixth over. I do not think India have depth in spin bowling. Chahal could have played. He was not included in the playing eleven. If Adil Rashid could play, why couldn't Chahal?"

Leading up to the final clash, Akhtar had taken a dig at Indian bowlers saying, "The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won't get a walkover."

England successfully avenged their loss to Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup final by clinching their second T20 WC title at the same venue where they lost to Men in Green 30 years ago.

Pakistan fans were looking forward to their team repeating their heroics of the 1992 team led by the talismanic Imran Khan, but could not this time around.

Put into bat first by England, Pakistan ended their innings at 137/8. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) contributed majorly to the total.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers for England in the final and was deservedly adjudged 'Player of the Match'. Legspinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and paceman Chris Jordan (2/27) also inflicted cricual blows on Pakistan while Ben Stokes, who scored an unbeaten half-century and hit the winning run, also got a wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs before a 48-run partnership between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wasim Jr. and Shadab Khan also among the wickets.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

