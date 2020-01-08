Karnataka defeat Kerala by 16 runs, enter semi-finals of Nagesh Trophy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Karnataka's blind cricket team defeated Kerala by 16 runs in the quarter-final match of the second edition of Nagesh Trophy at Just Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

Chasing a huge target of 218, Kerala were off to a flier as captain Maneesh found boundaries at regular intervals and kept the required run rate in check.

In the mid of the innings, the visitors were going well before the skipper was run out for 85 runs while going back for a risky second run. Farhan too played a handy unbeaten knock of 37 runs but Kerala fell short of 16 runs to hit the target.

Karnataka's Basappa Waddagolu took two wickets and conceded 44 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Earlier, Prakash Jayaramiah's knock of 102 runs and Lokesh's unbeaten innings of 83 runs propelled Karnataka to 217/2.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vishwanath, MLA, and political secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with Ashok, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Government of India.

Prakash Jayaramaiah was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Karnataka 217/2 (Prakash 102, Lokesh 83, Jineesh 1/18) defeated Kerala 201/7 (Maneesh 85, Farhan 37, Basappa 2/44) by 16 runs.

(ANI)

