Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal
Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu to lift Vijay Hazare trophy

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:20 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs on Friday to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy.
With this, Karnataka has won the Vijay Hazare trophy for the fourth time.
Chasing 253, Karnataka got off to a flying start as its openers KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal put on 34 under five overs, but their resistance was cut short by Washington Sundar as he dismissed Padikkal (11) in the fifth over.
Mayank Agarwal came out to bat next and he along with Rahul ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking.
With the score at 146/1 in 23 overs, bad light stopped play.
The players did not take the field after this break and Karnataka won by 60 runs on the basis of VJD method.
Earlier, Abhinav Mukund's knock of 85 runs helped Tamil Nadu put up a score of 252 runs after being put in to bat.
Tamil Nadu got off to the worst start possible as they lost their opening two wickets with just 24 runs on the board. Murali Vijay (0) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8) both failed to leave a mark.
Baba Aparajith joined Mukund in the middle and they stitched together a partnership of 124 runs.
However, Prateek Jain provided a breakthrough for Karnataka as he dismissed Mukund (85) in the 31st over, reducing the side to 148/3.
Aparajith (66) was also dismissed soon after and this brought Karnataka back into the match.
Vijay Shankar and Shahrukh Khan played cameos of 38 and 27 respectively taking the team's score past the 250-run mark.
In the last over of the innings, birthday boy Abhimanyu Mithun took a hat-trick to bowl out Tamil Nadu for 252 runs. With this hat-trick, he became the first Karnataka bowler to achieve the feat in Vijay Hazare trophy.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 146/1 (Mayank Agarwal 69*, KL Rahul 52*, Washington Sundar 1-51) defeat Tamil Nadu 252/10 (Abhinav Mukund 85, Baba Aparajith 66, Abhimanyu Mithun 5-34) by 60 runs. (ANI)

