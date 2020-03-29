Karnataka State Cricket Association pledges Rs 1 cr to combat COVID-19

Karnataka [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has pledged a sum of Rs 50 Lakhs each to Central government and the state government in a bid to help them fight coronavirus.

"KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Rs 50 Lakhs toward CM Karnataka Government State relief fund," KSCA said in a statement.

KSCA said the donation will strengthen the centre and the state government in their disaster management capacities.

"The donation to the Prime Minister's Fund and the Chief Minister's Fund is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens," the statement read.

"The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of a Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to providing any other necessary support to the state machinery," it added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged, while 25 deaths have been reported.

To contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

