Karnataka State Cricket Association reached its pinnacle under Vinay Kumar's leadership: Jaffer

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Former India Test batsman Wasim Jaffer hailed pacer Vinay Kumar for taking Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to new heights under his leadership.

Vinay on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Jaffer congratulated the fast bowler on a "wonderful career". The former Indian cricketer also highlighted Vinay's ability to challenge the technique of the batsmen.

"KSCA reached its pinnacle under your leadership, winning the 'treble' twice! A determined cricketer and a bowler who always challenged the technique of batsmen. And your energy on the field was infectious. Congratulations on a wonderful career and best wishes for future Vinay!" Jaffer tweeted.

While announcing his retirement, Vinay Kumar had tweeted: "Today "Davangere Express" after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called "retirement".



"With a lot of mixed emotions, I Vinay Kumar R hereby announce my retirement from international and first-class cricket. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day."

Vinay Kumar played for India in all three formats of the game. In his career, he played 1 Test, 31 ODIs, and 9 T20Is for the country, managing to take 49 wickets across all formats of the game.

His best figures in his international career came in the ODI format where he returned with the figures of 4/30 against England in Delhi in 2011.

Vinay Kumar played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerela in the Indian Premier League. He also led Karnataka to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

In November 2018, he had played his 100th match in the Ranji Trophy. In 2019, he had moved from Karnataka to Puducherry, ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. (ANI)

