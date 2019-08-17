Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (left) and Lahiru Thirimanne (right) (Photo/ Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (left) and Lahiru Thirimanne (right) (Photo/ Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Karunaratne, Thirimanne put Sri Lanka on dominate position on day four against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:33 IST

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan team is only 135 runs away from registering a win against New Zealand in the first Test match as it scored 133 runs on the fourth day, chasing a target of 268 runs.
New Zealand batsmen BJ Waling and William Somerville resumed their team's second inning from 195/7 on day four. Both stitched a 46-run partnership before Lahiru Kumara got hold of Watling (77).
Trent Boult then joined Somerville on the field but Kumara struck again and ended Boult's 26-run inning. Ajaz Patel was the next batsman.
Both Somerville and Patel played steadily and took the lead past 250-run mark. Dhananjaya de Silva then dismissed Patel to end his 14-run inning. And with Patel's dismissal, all the Kiwi batsmen were sent back to the pavilion and a target of 268 runs was set for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne opened their side's second inning and got off to a brilliant start. Both played cautiously and avoided risky shot yet kept the scoreboard moving.
Both scored their respective half-century and stitched a partnership of 133 runs. Interestingly, this is Sri Lanka's highest ever partnership in the fourth innings.
New Zealand bowlers failed to take any wicket before the day was called off due to bad light. Karunaratne (71*) and Thirimanne (57*) will resume Sri Lanka's second inning from 133/0 on day five. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

Heinrich Klaasen replaces Rudi Second for India tour

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 17 (ANI): South Africa player Rudi Second has been ruled out from the Test squad that will tour India for a three-match Test series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:17 IST

Smith to take precautionary x-ray after being hit by Archer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 17 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has been taken for a precautionary x-ray of the left arm where he was hit during the second Ashes Test match against England at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:30 IST

HS Prannoy slams Selection Committee for sports awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Soon after the Selection Committee for sports awards announced players' name for the Arjuna award, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy slammed the committee saying that 'performance is least considered in our country'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:21 IST

Nominees for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna, Dhyanchand,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday nominated the names of various sportspersons for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyanchand Award, Dronacharya Award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:27 IST

Privilege and honour to be a part of Indian team setup: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri, who retained his position, has said that it is his privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:15 IST

Five sportspersons to get Dhyanchand award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of five sportspersons for the Dhyanchand award this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:14 IST

AIG Ashish Kapoor clinches two gold medals at WPFG

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in Vigilance Bureau of Punjab, Ashish Kapoor has bagged gold medals in both singles and doubles titles in Tennis events during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2019, held at Chengdu in China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Panjab University wins MAKA trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy, the Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Six coaches recommended for Dronacharya award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of six coaches for Dronacharya award, three coaches each in 'regular category' and 'life-time category'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:02 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna award. The names of the sportspersons were finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Deepa Malik to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in Para Athletics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:09 IST

No better way to start, says Aritz Aduriz after match-winning...

Leeds [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz, who scored the match-winning goal against Barcelona on Saturday, said that there is no better way to start the La Liga campaign.

Read More
iocl