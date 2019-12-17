Kasun Rajitha ruled out of second Test due to hamstring injury

London [UK], Dec 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha on Monday ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan due to a hamstring strain.

Rajitha had bowled only six overs on day five in Rawalpindi, owing to the injury he had picked up during his new-ball spell. He took the wicket of Shan Masood, but was off the field for much of Pakistan's first innings, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Rajitha became the second seamer after Suranga Laknmal to be ruled out of the two-match series. Lakmal suffered a dengue fever and was replaced by Asitha Fernando. The board haven't announced Rajitha's replacement yet.

Rajitha's unavailability means Sri Lanka are only left with Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando as frontline pacers.

The weather-hit first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi was ended as a draw and the second Test will be played at Karachi from December 19. (ANI)

