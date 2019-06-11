England's Kate Cross (Photo/LancsCricketWMN Twitter)
England's Kate Cross (Photo/LancsCricketWMN Twitter)

Kate Cross named Lancashire Thunder skipper

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:33 IST

Old Trafford (Greater Manchester) [England], Jun 11 (ANI): England right-arm pacer Kate Cross has been named as the new captain of Lancashire Thunder for the 2019 Kia Super League (KSL).
The announcement follows the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) confirmation of allocation of national players for this year's competition. The 27-year-old Cross will replace Danielle Hazell as the latter retired from cricket earlier this year. Hazell is now the Head Coach of the Yorkshire Diamonds.
Cross made her Lancashire debut at the age of just 13 and went onto become the first girl to be accepted into the Lancashire Academy at 15. She won her first England cap in 2013 and has played for Lancashire in every edition of the KSL.
"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been offered the opportunity to captain Lancashire Thunder in the Kia Super League this summer. I've been proud to represent the Red Rose for 14 years now and I'm hugely excited to lead this fantastic group of girls," Cross said in a statement.
"Dani (Hazell) was a superb captain and we wish her all the best as Head Coach of Yorkshire Diamonds, it's my hope that we can build on the great progress made last year," she added.

Cross's England teammates Alexandra Hartley and Sophie Ecclestone, both who play their county cricket for the Red Rose, will once again represent Lancashire.
Head Coach and former Australia captain Alex Blackwell said: "I'm really pleased that Kate has accepted our offer to be captain of Lancashire Thunder and I believe she'll do a fantastic job."
"I was really impressed with Kate as a cricketer and a leader in 2018 and her strong relationship with the squad will be crucial, as will the experiences that she'll be able to pass on to the younger players. I was pleased with the performance of Lancashire Thunder in last year's Kia Super League and I hope that we can better that in 2019," she added.
Blackwell will be joined at Old Trafford by Mark McInnes for the campaign. McInnes currently works with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia and will link up with the existing coaching team.
Former Australia captain oversaw Lancashire's best ever KSL performance in 2018, winning five matches and narrowly missing out on a finals day berth during the final round of fixtures. Announcements on overseas signings and full Lancashire squad will be confirmed ahead of the start of the new campaign.
This year's KSL edition will start on August 6 and will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Western Storm, Surrey Stars, Yorkshire Diamonds, Southern Vipers - playing each other twice in a league format.
The top three teams qualify for finals day on September 1, with the second and third-placed sides competing for the chance to face the first-placed league winners in the final. Southern Vipers, Western Storm, and Surrey Stars have won the tournament once each in 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:25 IST

KSL: Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole return to Western Storm

South West [England], Jun 11 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight and pacer Anya Shrubsole have returned to Western Storm for the 2019 season of the Kia Super League (KSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:33 IST

AB de Villiers' offer came in too late to change team: Faf du Plessis

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Days after South Africa coach Ottis Gibson and selection panel convenor Linda Zondi put forward their views on AB de Villiers' desire to feature in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Faf du Plessis also opined over the issue saying his offer came in too late t

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:51 IST

India remains unbeaten, thrash Uzbekistan 10-0 in FIH Men's Series Final

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): India defeated Uzbekistan 10-0 in their last pool A match against Uzbekistan on Monday in the ongoing FIH Men's Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium here and as a result, the team has entered the semi-finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:23 IST

Yuvi will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Monday heaped praise on cricketer Yuvraj Singh stating that the all-rounder will remain "a cricketing icon for every Indian."

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:16 IST

Amarjit Singh mature player at young age: Indian football coach...

Buriram (Thailand) June 10 (ANI): Indian football head coach Igor Stimac praised young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam who made his debut against Curacao in the recently concluded King's Cup at Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Mohammad Shahzad blames ACB for his withdrawal from CWC'19 squad

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad on Monday blamed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for his withdrawal from the team's squad in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:04 IST

CWC'19: Proteas-Windies clash called off due to rain

Southampton [UK], June 10 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was called off on Monday due to steady drizzle at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:59 IST

Yuvi bids farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all three formats of the game on Monday and after his decision, the player bid farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:27 IST

India will face Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup opener

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): All India Football Federation(AIFF) on Monday announced the schedule for the Intercontinental Cup 2019, beginning July 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:05 IST

Stuart Broad bids adieu to Yuvi

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Monday, and after he formally announced his decision, England's bowler Stuart Broad bid adieu to his biggest nemesis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:55 IST

WTA rankings: Ashleigh Barty rises to number two position

Florida [US], Jun 10 (ANI): Australian Ashleigh Barty has risen to the number two position in the latest updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Wanted to play IPL final and end cricket with satisfaction, says Yuvraj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Former India power-hitter Yuvraj Singh on Monday said had he been part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the IPL final, he would have ended his cricketing journey with satisfaction.

Read More
iocl