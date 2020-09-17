Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver join Melbourne Stars for WBBL

Melbourne [Australia], September 17 (ANI): Melbourne Stars have signed England duo Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver on Thursday ahead of the upcoming WBBL season.

Sciver played for the Stars in the first two seasons of the WBBL and returns to the Stars after playing in Perth for the last two seasons.

Brunt, who played 44 WBBL matches across three seasons with the Perth Scorchers, is a talented all-rounder known for being a strike bowler with her right-arm pace.



Brunt has vast international experience and has twice been nominated for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, while she won the 2014 ICC Women's Spirit of Cricket Award.

"I'm pleased to have signed for the Stars. It's a big club and has made some good signings this off-season which should hold us well for the season ahead. After playing against a number of these players a lot over the course of my career, I'm looking forward to being on the same side this season," Brunt said in a statement.

Melbourne Stars WBBL head coach Trent Woodhill said, "In Nat and Katherine we've got two of England's most successful cricketers who have been part of the WBBL since the tournament began. We're pleased to have Nat coming back into green again after a couple of seasons in Perth and Katherine's experience and bowling pedigree need no introduction. It really enhances what is already a good team coming together." (ANI)

