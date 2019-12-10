Katherine Brunt becomes first English woman to take 150 ODI wickets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Dec 10 (ANI): Katherine Brunt on Monday became the first English woman to scalp 150 wickets in One Day Internationals.

The right-handed bowler achieved the feat against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.

With this, she has become only the sixth player to reach 150 wickets in ODIs.

Earlier, Danielle Wyatt smashed her first century in ODIs as England thrashed Pakistan by 75 runs in the first ODI.

The second ODI of the series will be played on December 12 and if Brunt manages to take three wickets, she will become the third-highest wicket-taker overall in women's ODI history.

India's Jhulan Goswami is still the leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 225 scalps under her belt. (ANI)

