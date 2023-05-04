Kedar Jadhav reveals how he made his way back into Royal Challngers Bangalore team

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got a major boost with the inclusion of Kedar Jadhav in the team as a replacement for David Wiley, who picked up a toe injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jadhav is delighted to be back in the team and looking forward to play bold for the franchise.

Kedar Jadhav represented RCB previously in 2016 and 2017, playing 17 matches and scoring 311 runs at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 142.66. After the conversation with head coach Sanjay Bangar, he revealed how he got back into the team and is thrilled to be associated with the franchise again.

"Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant one. I am very excited and want to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 per cent," said Kedar Jadhav.



He revealed, "I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what I was doing. I told him I was commentating. He inquired whether I was still practising and I replied in the affirmative - twice a week, I replied. Bangar then asked me about my fitness to which I said I was regular at the gym and even using it in my hotel. In short, I told him I was in good shape. He asked a time and said he'll call me back. It was that moment I realized that he would call me and tell me to play for RCB."

The batter has been in terrific form recently in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy and hopes to replicate the performance for RCB in the ongoing IPL season as well.

Kedar Jadhav stated, "I took a break for a year but then I realised that I was missing my passion and when I returned to first-class cricket, I found it very easy. To be honest it was because of the experience I have. It was the same hunger I had in the early '20s, the hunger to score big runs and that's when I felt I can now come back and play again at all the levels and I was prepared for it, I've always performed well."

RCB will play their next match in IPL 2023 againstDe lhi Capitals on Saturday and will be aiming to register another remarkable victory. (ANI)

