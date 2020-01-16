Keen to have AB de Villiers back in the side: SA skipper Faf du Plessis

Port Elizabeth [South Africa], Jan 16 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has said that he is keen to have AB de Villiers back in the mix for the upcoming T20 World Cup and even hinted that the star batsman could go on to play a series before the global event.

"We spoke about it, and I was very keen to have him back. That was even before the new coaching staff was on board. Then it was the process of what does the next year look like in terms of T20 cricket -- how many games; where, when, what? And then trying to unfold that in a way we can get him back," ESPN Cricinfo quoted du Plessis as saying.

"He is keen to come, I don't know when. I can't give you that answer yet because that decision hasn't been taken. But there would be a series we would like to get him back to play," he added.

South Africa is slated to play 11 T20Is before the World Cup and it will give de Villiers proper opportunity to showcase his form.

De Villiers is currently playing for the Brisbane Heat at the Big Bash, which ends four days before the first T20 against England. He will also play IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore later this year.

After playing his first Big Bash League (BBL) match for the Brisbane Heat, de Villiers had revealed that he would love to make a comeback into the Proteas squad. He also said that communicating with the present South Africa management would be easier.

"I would love to. I have been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home. We are all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au had quoted De Villiers as saying.

"So, I am thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he said.

The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from the international format on May 23, 2018. However, he tried to stage a comeback in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, but was not able to reach an agreement with the management.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)