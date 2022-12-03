"Keep inspiring": Sachin Tendulkar wishes birthday to Mithali Raj

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): India's ace Mithali Raj received warm birthday wishes from the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian Women's Cricket team captain turned 40 today. Greetings and best wishes poured in from all quarters.

The master blaster took to Twitter to say "Wishing you a very happy birthday @M_Raj03. Keep inspiring and have a great year ahead!"

The right-handed batter from Jodhpur had an illustrious cricket career. She represented India in all three formats: Test, ODI and T20I. Whatever the batter aspires for she accomplished that on the cricket field with great poise and aplomb. Raj's batting style was unabashed, unapologetic and unleashed. Her staggering numbers are testimony to it.

Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer has played 333 international games ( 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is) most games by an Indian player. She aggregated 10868 career runs which included eight centuries and eighty-five half centuries. She has represented India in six world cups and in 2005 led India to its first World Cup final in South Africa.

India won 109 matches out of 195 matches captained by her.



Mithali remains an undisputed chase master. She maintained an astonishing average of 109.05 in successful chases.

The only woman to score a test double hundred.

India Women's Cricket team experienced monumental success and reached dizzying heights under her dynamic leadership.

Due to her relentless performances, she has been embellished with various sporting awards conferred by the government of India including the highest sports honour 'Khel Ratna'.

She defied all odds to make a marquee name for herself. Legends never age. (ANI)

