"Keep pulling" Yuvraj Singh wishes birthday to Shikhar Dhawan

Mirpur[Bangladesh], December 5 (ANI): India's ace opener Shikhar Dhawan ( lovingly known as Gabbar ) received warm birthday wishes from king of sixes Yuvraj Singh. The ODI team captain turned 37 today. Greetings and best wishes poured in from various quarters.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to say, "Happy birthday Gabbar @SDhawan25. May you keep pulling the hard. Stay blessed bro. Lots of love."

Dhawan's teammate Mohammad Siraj wished his skipper on Twitter, "Happy birthday paji@SDhawan25."

Cheteshwar Pujara also tweeted warm birthday wishes to Dhawan, "Hope you have a year full of smiles and success. Many happy returns of the day @SDhawan25."

BCCI also wished Shikhar, " Here's wishing a very happy birthday@SDhawan25."

Dinesh Karthik wished, " many happy returns of the day to you @SDhawan25.Best wishes to you buddy and keep on entertaining."



Punjab Kings, "From Shers to Gabbar Sher@SDhawan25.Happy birthday Shikhar paaji."

Gautam Gambhir extended his wishes, " A very happy birthday to the ever smiling demolisher. Wish u health and success brother@SDhawan25."

Harbhajan Singh wished, " Happy birthday brother@SDhawan25. Always a laughter when you are around. Never a dull moment. Keep shining and rising. Love you jatta."

The dashing opening graced the Indian Cricket team with a magnificent century on test debut against Australia in Mohali in 2013. He scored breezy 187 runs. Since then there was no looking back. His terrific performances in ICC events earned him the Golden Bat in ICC Champions Trophy.

The stylish left-handed batsman remained a vital cog in the Indian team as he has vast experience. Dhawan has represented India in all three formats of the game ( 34 Tests, 165 ODIs, 68 T20Is). He aggregates 10856 international career runs which include twenty-four centuries and fifty-five half-centuries.

Other than this the southpaw has also played over two hundred IPL matches.

Apart from heroics on the cricket field, the flamboyant batsman maintains a top-notch game on social media too. His hilarious reels are testimony to his humour side. (ANI)

