'Keep scoring runs, opportunity will arise': Rohit Sharma's advice to youngsters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said young batters should keep scoring runs in the domestic cricket and not worry about the selection in the squad as the opportunity will arise in the near future.

Rohit Sharma also pointed out that at times the selection depends on the particular combination which a team is looking for.

"A lot of these guys, I know, you got to keep scoring runs, you got to keep your head down and keep doing your job, that is all I can tell them at the moment and that is all we can expect them also to do," Rohit said during a virtual press conference.

"And there will be a time (when) the opportunity will arise, pretty sure that they will also be focussing on getting more and more runs rather than worrying about if I am getting selected or not and things like that.

"A lot of things depend on what sort of combination we have at the moment in our particular squad and what pitches we are playing on, the opposition, and things like that. So a lot of selection depends on that as well moving forward," he added.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma hoped to see more and more good performances from the young batters in upcoming games.

"But like I clearly said there are only three Test matches. For the two Test matches we have announced the team and there is one Test which will be played in England. We will see about England later," he said.

"All these guys who have got an opportunity to play Ranji Trophy, I am very happy that they at least got to play Ranji Trophy, which is the most critical from their perspective. I hope we see more and more performances in the next two games as well," he added.

Team India are set to play three T20Is in Lucknow and Dharamsala and two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively against Sri Lanka.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain). (ANI)

