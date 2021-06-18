Keep things simple, realistic: Rohit's plan to tackle Kiwi attack in WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma has said that his plan is to be simple and realistic in order to achieve success against New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India is locking horns against New Zealand in the finals. The first session on Day One was washed out due to rain and it is likely that there could be no play as weather forecasts suggests more rain at the Ageas Bowl.

"Yeah, it is pretty simple, you are challenged for five days which does not happen anywhere. You are challenged every day and every day brings a different challenge. It is a longer game and you need to have patience and of course, you play in different conditions, so it is not the easiest when you play in different conditions. I think for five days, you have to be at your best and physically, you need to be fit to accept those challenges and overcome those challenges," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports.



"Just to be on the top of my game, thinking about how I can play those guys and how I can be successful against those guys. I have played them before so I know their strengths and weaknesses. It will all come down to the conditions and the situation the team is in, all that will count, it is important not to overthink that much. When you are playing against top sides, it is important to keep things simple and realistic," he added.

The first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to continuous drizzle at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

"Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21," BCCI tweeted.

Rain is forecasted on all five days of the game, that's why ICC has added a reserve day on June 23 but in case of a no-result, the Test Championship will be shared.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read. (ANI)

