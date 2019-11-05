Yuzvendra Chahal with Virat Kohli (Photo/ Yuzvendra Chahal Twitter)
Yuzvendra Chahal with Virat Kohli (Photo/ Yuzvendra Chahal Twitter)

Keep winning matches, and a get a chance to come on Chahal TV: Yuzvendra Chahal wishes Kohli

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday wished his skipper Virat Kohli 'a happy birthday' in a very quirky manner.
Chahal who is known for hosting 'Chahal TV' with his teammates, took to Twitter to wish Kohli and said: "Happy B'day to the skipper, keep scoring tons and winning matches for India and get a chance to come on Chahal TV #HappyBirthdaySuperV".

Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in skipper for the series against Bangladesh also wished Kohli on Twitter, saying: "Happy birthday @imVkohli here's wishing you a great year. God bless".

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also wished Kohli and he captioned the post as "Many many happy returns of the day @imVkohli. Keep shining brother".

Many football stars such as Bernando Silva and Sadio Mane also wished the swashbuckling Indian star.
Premier League India's official handle posted a video on Twitter and captioned the post as : "Premier League stars come together to wish @BCCI Captain @imVkohli a very Happy Birthday as he turns a year older".
Kohli has been rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh as part of workload management. In his absence, India, led by opener Rohit Sharma, lost to Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series by seven wickets. Kohli will return for the Tests against Bangladesh. India is scheduled to play two matches against the Bangla Tigers.
Kohli is known as a run machine across the world and has many records under his belt. In 82 Test matches, he has 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting at an average of 60.31. In the shortest format of the game, he has played 72 games and amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.
He had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year. (ANI)

