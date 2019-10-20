Mohammad Kaif
Mohammad Kaif

Keeping healthy, fit is very important: Mohammad Kaif

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Sunday emphasised that keeping healthy and fit is very important and added that running a marathon is one way of achieving it.
"Keeping healthy and fit is very important and I believe this (marathons) is the one way of doing it. Coming and showing your participation in the ADHM. (Running) Marathon is my favourite thing to do," Kaif told reporters at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here.
"Great to see, I saw the energy today in the morning. India is changing, you know, the awareness of getting fitter and looking after your health is becoming huge. If you go to the market there is healthy food available and that tells you people are really getting into the fitness," he added.
Earlier in the day, Rijiju flagged off the Marathon from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Following a countdown, Rijiju fired a pistol in the air to begin the run. The number of registrations for all categories in the ADHM has soared to an all-time high of 40,633 participants, organisers said.
Kaif was elated over Rohit Sharma's recent performance against South Africa and said, "Great to see him taking the responsibility. It is hard to keep away someone like him. I'm glad he got a chance to open the innings and took the responsibility."
Sharma smashed his first Test double century against South Africa on Sunday. With this feat, the flamboyant batsman became the 24th Indian to score a double ton in the longest format of the game.
Displaying a scintillating performance, the right-handed batsman smashed 28 fours and six sixes in his innings before getting out at 212.
When asked about Sourav Ganguly's nomination as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Kaif said he is the right man to govern the body.
"Right man at the right place at the right time," Kaif said. (ANI)

