Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for first six games of upcoming County Championship

Surrey [UK], January 11 (ANI): West Indies pacer Kemar Roach will make his return to Surrey for the first six matches of the County Championship season, announced the county on Wednesday.

Roach will join the Club for a third season after successful spells in 2021 and in the title-winning 2022 season. In his time at Surrey so far, he has taken 47 wickets at an average of 23.6, including best figures of 8-40.

The man from Barbados played an important role in Surrey's title triumph last year, taking 25 wickets in seven matches including five wickets in the second innings against Warwickshire to set up victory on day four at The Oval.



Roach will join up with the side ahead of Surrey's first fixture, away at Emirates Old Trafford against Lancashire, and his first game back in front of The Kia Oval crowd will be against Hampshire (April 13-16). Roach will be available for the trips to Edgbaston and Chelmsford before finishing his spell with two home derbies against Middlesex (May 11-14) and Kent (May 18-21).

Kemar Roach said "I really enjoy playing for Surrey and winning the title last year was incredible to be a part of. It is such a talented and exciting group of players and I can't wait to get back out on the pitch representing the Club."

Gareth Batty, Head Coach at Surrey, said "We are looking forward to welcoming Kemar back to Surrey. He brings great ability and work ethic, and his experience plays an important role in the dressing room."

"Kemar has already shown what he can do in his time at the Club so far and we are excited to have him joining us again this year," concluded the coach.

Roach has represented Windies in 74 Test matches, in which he has taken 253 wickets with the best bowling figures of 6/48. In 95 ODIs, he has taken 125 wickets with best bowling figures of 6/27. He has also taken 10 wickets in 11 T20Is.

He had made his international debut for West Indies back in June 2008 against Australia.

Roach had last featured in West Indies' first Test of two-match series against Australia in November-December last year. (ANI)

