Kerala Cricket Association gears up for India-West Indies T20I

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): As Kerela gears up to host the second T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) official on Friday said that the preparations for the match have been going on since three months and the pitch would be a sporting wicket.

"We have been preparing for this match for three months. We were concentrating on the pitch on which the match is going to be played. We had the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here, the pitch for the India-West Indies match would be a totally different one, we have not used it in the domestic competition," Ranjit Thomas, KCA official, told ANI.

He also explained that the pitch curator has come in from Karnataka and has done the needful to prepare a sporting wicket which will offer both batsman and bowlers.

"We have the pitch curator from Karnataka, he is working on the pitch. He visited one month back and he gave us inputs on what needs to be done. Looking at the pitch, it would suit the batsmen, there would be a bounce in the wicket. It will be a sporting wicket, teams would arrive on 7th, if they want to have practice, we can arrange for that," Thomas said.

India and West Indies will play the first match of the series later today. The Men in Blue are ranked at the number five position in the T20I rankings while the T20 defending champions West Indies are struggling at the bottom at the tenth place. (ANI)

