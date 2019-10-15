Kerala native Cyril Mathew elected as Malta Cricket Association's Secretary

Kerala [India], Oct 15 (ANI): An Adimaly native, Cyril Mathew, has been named as the Secretary of the Malta Cricket Association.
The 28-year-old had been active in club cricket during his school years. Mathew completed his studies from a private engineering college in Ernakulam, Kerala.
Following that, he moved to Malta for work purposes. Mathew got the chance as he was playing at the club-level in Malta.
The cricketer's mother Molly Mathew and father Mathew Pullen are happy over their son's appointment as the secretary. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:57 IST
