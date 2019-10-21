Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Irish batsman Kevin O'Brien on Monday equalled the world record of the most sixes hit in a calendar year in men's T20I cricket.

O'Brien had 34 sixes under his belt before he stepped out on the field to play the T20 World Cup qualifier against Oman. As he struck a six in the match, he equalled the record of New Zealand batsman Colin Munro.

"WORLD RECORD! Kevin O'Brien equals Colin Munro's record for the most sixes hit in a calendar year in men's T20I cricket. Just the 35 maximums in T20Is this year for O'Brien!," T20 World Cup tweeted.

O'Brien scored 41 runs off 28 balls to help his team reach a total of 183 runs in the match. Oman is yet to bat in the match. (ANI)

