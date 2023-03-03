Kevin Pietersen meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Former England captain Kevin Pietersen met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pietersen has been invited to The Raisina Dialogue event in Delhi and had met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier.

"An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir!" Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said in a tweet on Friday.

I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir!



Twelve cheetahs from South Africa landed at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Airport last month. The big cats made their journey in Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane. From there they will be taken to their new home which is The Kuno National Park in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

After 12 cheetahs were rehabilitated to Kuno, the total number of big cats in the national park rose to 20. The cheetahs from South Africa are now in quarantine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed the new batch of cheetahs 12 cheetahs in Kuno National Park.

Pietersen also takes an active part in saving and protecting wildlife and is working on a project in Africa to save the Rhinos.

Pietersen had an amazing career as a cricketer in which he played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. In Test cricket, he scored 8181 runs which came at an average of 47.29. KP finished with 4440 runs and 1176 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. Not to forget, the talisman also played 36 matches in IPL, scoring 1001 runs. (ANI)