Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen posts hillarious picture on CWC'19

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been bogged down by poor English weather and former English batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday posted a hilarious picture on Instagram taking a jibe at the tournament.
In the picture, people can be seen playing cricket underwater and the image caption reads as 'Cricket World Cup final 2019'.

So far, four matches have been abandoned due to rain in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. This is the most number of matches that have been called off due to rain in a single edition.
The matches between Sri Lanka-Pakistan, Sri Lanka-Bangladesh, South Africa-West Indies and India-New Zealand have gotten abandoned due to rain in the ongoing World Cup.
Three matches were washed out without a single ball bowled and in the South Africa-West Indies match, only 7.2 overs were bowled.
The scheduling of the Cricket World Cup has come under scrutiny as the matches keep on getting abandoned and the teams are being awarded one point each.
No reserve days have been put in place for the round-robin stage. The reserve days are just in place for the semi-finals and finals.
When asked about reserve days, ICC CEO David Richardson had said: "factoring in a reserve day for every match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver."
"Up to 1,200 people are on site to deliver a match and everything associated with it including getting it broadcast and a proportion of them are moving around the country so reserve days in the group stage would require a significant uplift in the number of staff," Richardson further stated.
The upcoming week in the Cricket World Cup 2019 also does not order well for the organisers as weather predictions for the ensuing week also indicate rain. (ANI)

iocl