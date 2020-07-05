Kevin Pietersen's locked Twitter account restored

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Saturday revealed that his Twitter account was restored few hours after it was locked for 'violating rules against abuse and harassment'.

The former cricketer had jokingly threatened to slap television presenter Piers Morgan for which his account was locked by Twitter.



"I slap you when I see you! That won't be nonsense," was the tweet in question by Pietersen.

However, his account was later restored by Twitter and Pieterson informed this through a tweet.



Pietersen took to his Instagram stories to speak up about the Twitter ban. He wrote, "What kind of world do we live in when you can't even joke with a mate?!"

In a separate story, he added that he has appealed the truly ridiculous ban.

On the other hand, Morgan himself demanded the restoration of his account and said it was amusing that Pietersen's account had been locked.

"Amusing though this is, it was an obvious joke and a) I don't feel remotely harassed b) he can't slap his way out of a paper bag. So, please reinstate him [?]@TwitterUK- this is ridiculous," Morgan tweeted.

Earlier this week, Pieterson and Morgan had an interaction on Twitter in which they discussed whether the re-opening of pubs in the United Kingdom is a good move. (ANI)

