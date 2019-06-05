'Khel bhi jeeto, dil bhi': PM Modi greets Indian team for World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished luck to the Indian cricket team for their first World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday.

In a mix of Hindi and English, the Prime Minister not only wished the Men in Blue, but also gave them an important message.

"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. khel bhii jiito aur dil bhii ! #INDvSA," Modi wrote on Twitter.



Modi's Hindi message roughly translates to - win the game and hearts too.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the closely watched clash.

India played two warm-up matches prior to commencement of the marquee event. In the first practice game, Virat Kohli-led side lost to New Zealand by six wickets. However, India bounced back in the second warm-up match and defeated Bangladesh by 95 runs. (ANI)

